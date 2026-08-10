Trevoh Chalobah Says Goodbye to Chelsea

England defender Trevoh Chalobah has officially said goodbye to his beloved club Chelsea and will continue his career in Italy’s Serie A. The 27-year-old has decided to make a major change in his career after spending 18 years at the London club. According to reports, the transfer is worth more than £30 million, and the defender has joined Como, managed by Cesc Fàbregas. Goal.com reports .

After the transfer was officially confirmed on Sunday, the footballer published an emotional farewell letter on social media, expressing his deep gratitude to the club’s fans and staff. His words clearly showed how difficult this step was for a player who had grown up in Chelsea’s system since childhood.

From a Childhood Dream to the Professional Game

Trevoh first joined Chelsea’s academy as a nine-year-old schoolboy. Years later, he went on to make 151 appearances for the club in all competitions. Looking back on the nearly two decades he spent at Chelsea in a social media post, he highlighted the club’s invaluable role in shaping him as a professional athlete.

“After 18 years, the time has come to say goodbye to Chelsea,” the defender wrote in an emotional post. He also shared archive photos reflecting his development, noting how he had grown from a simple, dream-filled boy into a mature professional capable of competing in one of the most demanding leagues in the world.

Challenges and Advice for the Next Generation

During his career, the footballer was sent on loan to Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient as he faced various difficulties and challenges in his bid to break into the first team. As a result, he is regarded as one of the players who can serve as an example to youngsters training at Chelsea’s Cobham academy base.

As he departed Chelsea, Chalobah also shared valuable advice with the next generation. “My message to young players is this: your journey will not always be smooth. But always be ready, stay positive and never lose faith. Thank you for everything, with sincere love and gratitude,” the footballer concluded.