Europe Could Face a Shortage of Its Own Space Rockets

The European Space Agency has warned of a risk of insufficient launch vehicles produced in Europe. This is attributed to a sharp increase in demand for satellite launches by the end of the decade, the Financial Times reports. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, European countries could face a shortage of their own rockets around 2030 as the number of launches increases. Experts forecast that demand on Europe’s space infrastructure will peak in 2029–2031.

Measures to Expand Production Capacity

To prevent a potential crisis, the European Space Agency has asked local manufacturers to calculate the cost of expanding their rocket programs. In particular, the agency intends to increase annual production of heavy Ariane 6 rockets from the current 9–10 to approximately 15.

Additional funding could also be directed toward increasing production of the light Vega C launch vehicles. The relevant financial decisions will be made after the capabilities and costs of European companies have been fully assessed.

Global Competition and Future Challenges

Aschbacher previously called on the European Union to accelerate development of its own reusable rocket. Otherwise, the region risks falling behind the United States, particularly SpaceX , which remains one of the key players in the commercial spaceflight market.

The main task facing Europe’s space industry is not only to meet current demand but also to ensure strategic independence in the future. Budgetary and organizational decisions made in the coming years will be crucial to the region’s position in space.