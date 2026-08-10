Liverpool Under Andoni Iraola: Attacking Football and Defensive Problems

·48·Sport
Liverpool Under Andoni Iraola: Attacking Football and Defensive Problems

The reigning Premier League champions Liverpool have begun adopting a distinctive style of play under manager Andoni Iraola during pre-season preparations. According to BBC Sport, the Spanish coach is trying to introduce a high press, rapid counter-attacks and possession-based football, but serious gaps in the defensive line have been evident from the very first matches. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Liverpool fans have become accustomed over the years to the fast, intense and relentless attacking football developed during Jürgen Klopp’s tenure. After Arne Slot, who led the club to the title, left, the appointment of Andoni Iraola has been viewed as an opportunity to bring back that legendary “heavy metal” football. His tactical ideas stand out for their resemblance to Marcelo Bielsa’s approach.

Pre-season Matches and Early Concerns

Under the new manager, Liverpool have so far played four friendly matches. The team defeated Sunderland and Wrexham, but lost to Leeds and Monaco after surrendering two-goal leads in both games. These results suggest that the Spanish coach’s tenure has not begun entirely smoothly.

Nevertheless, the content of the matches clearly shows the style of play the manager wants to implement. While the intensity of the attack and efforts to win the ball back in the opponent’s half have pleased supporters, catastrophic defensive gaps are causing serious concern.

Balancing Results and Style

Winning is always football’s primary objective, but for a major club like Liverpool, how that victory is achieved is equally important. Iraola’s tactics have brought attractive football to the team, yet defensive mistakes could prove costly in competitive matches.

The team’s official fixtures are now approaching, and the manager must prove the effectiveness of his ideas. Preserving the attacking potential while eliminating defensive disorder is becoming Andoni Iraola’s main task.

LiverpoolAndoni IraolaPremier LeagueFootballTactics
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