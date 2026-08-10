Jon Obi Mikel Praises Youri Tielemans Transfer

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Jon Obi Mikel Praises Youri Tielemans Transfer

Former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel praised Manchester United’s most successful move of the summer transfer window, calling the £35 million signing of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa the smartest deal in the market. The team, managed by Michael Carrick, is actively strengthening its squad ahead of the new Premier League season. Goal.com reports that.

According to Goal.com, Manchester United signed several players during the summer transfer window to rebuild their squad. The Red Devils brought in Andrey Santos from Chelsea for £48 million and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for £35 million. Goalkeepers Karl Darlow and three promising young players were also recruited for the club’s academy.

Tactical Flexibility and Football Intelligence

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Jon Obi Mikel praised Manchester United’s signing and highlighted the Belgian midfielder’s value to the team. The former player believes Tielemans was an exceptionally affordable and smart deal compared with the other major transfers completed this summer.

According to Mikel, Youri Tielemans is a versatile player who can perform equally well as a No. 6, No. 8 or No. 10. This tactical flexibility gives the manager the option to change the team’s style of play. He can score goals, pose a threat from set pieces and is reliable in possession.

The Views of Experts and Teammates

The former midfielder also discussed some of the player’s weaknesses. He noted that although Tielemans is not the fastest player, his ability to read the game is exceptional, making him highly intelligent both on and off the ball. These qualities make him the best signing of the summer transfer window.

Former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld also analysed his compatriot’s qualities in an interview with Hajper. In his view, many people in modern football focus only on goals and assists, but Tielemans’ key strength is his willingness to take responsibility and deliver accurate, progressive passes forward.

Manchester UnitedYouri TielemansJon Obi MikelEnglish Premier LeagueTransfers
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