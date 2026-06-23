Kilian Mbappe Shines Once Again Against Iraq

·41·Sport
Kilian Mbappe Shines Once Again Against Iraq

France national team forward Kilian Mbappe was named the man of the match in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage against Iraq.

The 27-year-old forward scored twice in the match, which the French won 3-0. Mbappe's brace was decisive in France's next confident victory and their qualification for the knockout stage.

Distinguished by his speed, technical skill, and clinical finishing, the forward posed a constant threat to the Iraqi defense throughout the match. He made the most of his opportunities, proving once again that he is the team's leader.

After two rounds, the French national team leads Group I with 6 points. Although Norway has also collected the same number of points, France holds first place based on tie-breakers.

The Senegal and Iraq national teams have yet to earn any points. They are currently in third and fourth place in the group, respectively.

Mbappe's peak form further strengthens France as one of the main contenders for the 2026 World Cup title.

Kylian MbappéFranceIraqNorwaySenegal
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