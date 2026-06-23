Julian Alvarez Wants to Leave Atletico Madrid: Forward Dreams of Barcelona

Argentina national team and Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has made an unexpected statement. The talented footballer openly expressed his desire to leave the Madrid club and continue his career with another team. This is expected to cause a major stir in the European football market ahead of the summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to ESPN, the 26-year-old striker spoke about his future following Argentina's victory over Austria. Alvarez noted that he has already spoken with the club management and believes that leaving is the best path for all parties. The footballer hinted that the time has come to fulfill his lifelong dream.

Currently, Barcelona from Catalonia is mentioned as the main contender for Alvarez. The "Blaugrana," who are looking for a worthy replacement for Robert Lewandowski, have made the Argentine forward their number one target. According to reports, the player himself wants to play at the Camp Nou.

Transfer market struggle and financial barriers

Julian Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in 2024 for 95 million euros. His current contract with the club runs until 2030, which gives the Madrid club an advantage in negotiations. Nevertheless, the player's desire to leave has caused serious dissatisfaction among the management and coaching staff.

Atletico Madrid management is furious with Barcelona's actions. Club officials accuse the Catalans of exerting pressure through the media and attempting to change the player's mind. The fact that the Madrid side is unwilling to sell the player to their arch-rivals further complicates the situation.

Not only Barcelona, but other giants have also joined the race for the striker. PSG and Arsenal are closely monitoring the situation. Additionally, reports have emerged that Real Madrid prepared a 150 million euro offer for Alvarez, but it was rejected. Alvarez's transfer value is rated very high given his versatility and age.

If Barcelona wants to complete this transfer, they must act quickly. The involvement of other wealthy clubs could cause the price to rise further. For now, Diego Simeone's team is not willing to let go of their leader easily, but the player's open opposition is bound to change the situation.