Real Madrid completes most expensive transfer in women's football history

Spain's Real Madrid has completed a transfer that has caused a real sensation in the world of women's football. Talented Swedish forward Felicia Schroder has moved from BK Hacken to the Madrid club. This transfer has been recorded as the most expensive deal in the history of women's football, attracting the attention of the sporting community. This was reported by Goal.com reporting states.

The contract signed with the 19-year-old forward runs until June 30, 2030, meaning a four-year deal. Through this transfer, Real Madrid has not only strengthened its squad but also demonstrated its financial power in the women's football market. BK Hacken also confirmed the agreement, emphasizing that this sale is a historic event for the club and Swedish football as a whole.

An unexpected blow for Chelsea

This transfer turned into a major failure for England's Chelsea. The Londoners had been trying to sign Felicia Schroder for a long time and had even made a record offer of £1.2 million. However, Real Madrid acted decisively at the final stage and managed to leave their rival behind.

Speaking about the deal, Hacken's sporting director Martin Ericsson stated that the transfer would strengthen the club's international standing. According to him, while Felicia Schroder's departure is a great loss for the club, the funds received will serve to develop women's football.

Achievements of the new star

Despite starting her professional career in 2023, Felicia Schroder quickly became one of the most talented players in the world. She was named the best player of the Swedish championship in the 2025 season and won the top scorer race with 30 goals. In total, she appeared in 128 matches for Hacken, recording 91 goals and 18 assists.

Real Madrid scouts were particularly impressed by the player's performance in the UEFA Women's Europa Cup. During the tournament, she scored 8 goals in 9 matches, contributing significantly to her team's victory. In the final, she scored a hat-trick, proving herself to be a high-level striker.

According to Goal.com, Felicia Schroder has already become one of the key figures in the Swedish national team. Her move to Madrid indicates a sharp increase in transfer values in women's football and may encourage other grand clubs to make similar large investments in the future.