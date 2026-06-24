Real Madrid cannot make a 50 million euro profit from the Niko Paz transfer

·30·Sport
Real Madrid cannot make a 50 million euro profit from the Niko Paz transfer

Real Madrid will have to abandon its plan to make a large financial profit by buying back its academy graduate Niko Paz and then immediately selling him. The Spanish giants aimed to exercise their €10 million buy-back clause for the talented Argentine playmaker and sell him for €60 million this summer. However, restrictions in transfer regulations prevent this plan from being implemented. This is reported by Goal.com .

The 21-year-old Niko Paz, who is having a brilliant season at the Italian club Como, has become one of Europe's most sought-after young stars. While his performances have attracted the attention of many giants, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wanted to apply a "buy low, sell high" strategy. According to Goal.com, transfer regulations impose strict requirements regarding registering a player twice in the same season.

Transfer rules and time constraints

Renowned journalist Jose Felix Diaz explains that Real Madrid cannot buy Niko Paz in the summer transfer window and sell him to another club within that same window. According to the rules, at least 12 weeks must pass after a player is registered with a new club. This means the transfer can only take place when the winter market opens in January.

This legal obstacle has complicated the Madrid club's plans. Currently, the team managed by Jose Mourinho has strong midfielders like Jude Bellingham and the newly arrived Bernardo Silva. Under these circumstances, guaranteeing Niko Paz a place in the starting lineup and sufficient playing time is an almost impossible task.

Conversation with Mourinho and the player's future

Reports suggest that Jose Mourinho has spoken personally with Niko Paz about his role in the team. However, "The Special One" could not promise the young player the consistent playing time he is receiving under Cesc Fabregas at Como. Furthermore, Real Madrid's work on the transfer of Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez further reduces Paz's chances of breaking into the starting XI.

Currently, there is serious interest in Niko Paz from the English Premier League, particularly from London club Arsenal. Nevertheless, the player himself prefers to stay in Italy. He has established a close connection with Cesc Fabregas and is happy with his development under his coaching. Paz's main goal is to debut in the Champions League next season with Como.

Thus, Real Madrid will have to give up hope of a €50 million net profit from selling Niko Paz until at least the winter. During this time, the player's transfer value could either increase or decrease, which creates a certain level of risk for the club.

Real MadridNiko PazTransferComoFootball
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