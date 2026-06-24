Chelsea Starts Xabi Alonso Era With Major Signing: Palestra Bound for London

·58·Sport
Chelsea Starts Xabi Alonso Era With Major Signing: Palestra Bound for London

Chelsea FC has made its first major move in the summer transfer window. The new era under head coach Xabi Alonso begins with the signing of Marco Palestra, who was named the best defender in Italy's Serie A last season. According to Goal.com, the Londoners have reached a £47 million agreement with Atalanta. Goal.com reports .

This transfer is significant for Chelsea not only in terms of strengthening the squad but also in winning the race in the transfer market. The 21-year-old Italian international was primarily targeted by the reigning champions, Inter. However, after intensive negotiations over the last 24 hours, the player has decided to move to Stamford Bridge.

Transfer Details and Fabrizio Romano's Confirmation

Famous insider Fabrizio Romano used his traditional "Here we go" phrase on his social media pages regarding this deal. According to Romano, a verbal agreement has been reached, with Atalanta receiving over €55 million plus a percentage of the player's future sale. Palestra will sign a long-term contract with the London club.

Marco Palestra spent last season on loan at Cagliari. Thanks to his brilliant performances there, he was recognized as the best defender in Serie A. The player's versatility, being equally effective as a right wing-back and a traditional full-back, is said to fit perfectly into Xabi Alonso's tactics.

Major Changes Expected at Chelsea

After finishing 10th in the Premier League last season and missing out on European competitions, Chelsea's management aims to fundamentally overhaul the team. Xabi Alonso is expected to be provided with not only Palestra but other talented youngsters. Specifically, the club is on the verge of finalizing deals for the following players:

  • Winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP for £40 million;
  • Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco;
  • Forward Emmanuel Emegha.
Meanwhile, the process of clearing the squad continues. Specifically, left-back Marc Cucurella has been sold to Real Madrid. This allowed for a reduction in the wage bill and created space for new signings. Xabi Alonso has requested the purchase of a few more center-backs and a striker to fully shape the team before his debut season.

The transfer of Marco Palestra, who has already debuted for the Italian national team, is an important step in building Chelsea's foundation for the future. Following Xabi Alonso's successful experience at Leverkusen, London fans hope the new coach and new talents will restore the team's former status.

ChelseaXabi AlonsoTransferPremier LeagueFootball
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