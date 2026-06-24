Polymarket Prediction: Harry Kane Main Favorite for Ballon d'Or

The race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or is heating up. According to the latest predictions on the Polymarket platform, England national team striker Harry Kane is currently seen as the main favorite to win the award.

Platform data estimates Kane's probability of winning the Ballon d'Or at 30%. This figure is significantly higher than those of other candidates on the list.

In second place is France national team star Kylian Mbappe, whose probability of victory stands at 14%.

Interestingly, Lionel Messi, who will be defending Argentina's title at the 2026 World Cup, remains among the main contenders. The Argentine footballer's chances are estimated at 12%.

Lamine Yamal, who recorded the same figure as Messi, is in fourth place. The young Spanish star also has a 12% probability of winning the Ballon d'Or.

The top five is rounded off by another French footballer, Ousmane Dembele, whose chances are estimated at 9%.

Polymarket rating:

Harry Kane — 30% Kylian Mbappe — 14% Lionel Messi — 12% Lamine Yamal — 12% Ousmane Dembele — 9%

Harry Kane's status as the favorite may be linked to his scoring record at both club and international levels. If the striker continues to score in crucial matches, his chances are likely to increase further.

At the same time, the remaining matches of the World Cup could seriously influence the race for the Ballon d'Or. If Messi, Mbappe, or Yamal leads their team to the decisive stages, the rating could change in a short time.

It should be noted that Polymarket indicators are not an official rating. They reflect the assessments of platform participants based on potential outcomes.

For now, the main question remains: will Harry Kane maintain his lead, or will one of Messi, Mbappe, or Yamal create an unexpected turn of events?