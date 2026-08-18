Jey-Jey Okocha Chooses Lionel Messi: He’s From Another Planet

Nigerian football legend Jey-Jey Okocha has weighed in on the eternal debate in world football, choosing Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Goal.com, the former midfielder called the Argentine a pure artist and a natural genius. This is what Goal.com reports .

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, which has continued among fans and former players for nearly two decades, remains as relevant as ever. Okocha, who once played for Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers and was known for his extraordinary technique on the pitch, is one of the experts with a deep understanding of individual skill.

The Legend’s Choice and the Differences

Appearing on The Obi One Podcast, hosted by John Obi Mikel and Chris McHardy, the former Nigeria captain was asked to settle the rivalry between the two stars. Okocha answered without hesitation, making his choice in favor of Lionel Messi.

While acknowledging Cristiano Ronaldo’s immense achievements, the former Nigerian footballer highlighted the stark difference between the Portuguese forward’s exceptional efficiency and Messi’s natural ability. He compared Ronaldo’s style of play with that of other top strikers.

“Messi, Messi. Ronaldo is a special player, but to me he is a goalscorer. He can score tens of millions of goals. He is simply a finisher, just like Erling Haaland,” Okocha explained.

Natural Genius and Art

Continuing his thoughts, the legendary player said that Lionel Messi’s natural harmony with the ball is the key quality that sets him apart from others. He emphasized that innate talent, rather than hard work, is more prominent in the Argentine forward’s movements.

“But Messi is on another planet. Messi is art. He was born to play football. If he did not play football, he might become ill. He is a genius, and we have to acknowledge that,” Jey-Jey Okocha added.