In Uzbekistan, 29 men over the age of 70 became fathers in six months

In January–June 2026, 373 389 live births were registered in Uzbekistan. The data was presented in the demographic statistics of the National Statistics Committee.

When births were analyzed by the fathers’ age, the largest share was accounted for by men aged 25–39 — 309 182 fathers in this age group had children.

In addition, the fathers who had children during the first six months were distributed by age as follows:

under 25 — 34 526;

40–59 — 29 403;

60–69 — 249;

70 and older — 29.

Thus, official statistics recorded that 29 men over the age of 70 became fathers in the country during the six-month period.

For comparison, 191 086 live births were registered in Uzbekistan in January–March 2026.