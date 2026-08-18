Alessio Tacchinardi Names the Serie A Favorites

Ahead of the new Italian championship season, Turin club Juventus moved actively in the transfer market and significantly strengthened their squad. However, former Bianconeri midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi told SportMediaset that, despite rating the team’s chances highly, it was still too early to call them the main title favorites. Goal.com reports .

According to SportMediaset, Juventus added several talented and experienced players during the summer transfer window. The arrivals of players such as Kerim Alajbegovic, Randal Kolo Muani and Jhon Lucumí have increased the team’s overall potential. The Turin club are also awaiting a possible transfer for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Inter and Napoli Ahead of the Rivals

Despite the positive changes to the squad, Tacchinardi noted that several other Serie A teams are currently stronger than Juventus. In his view, those clubs still hold the main advantage in the title race amid the current competitive landscape.

"At the moment, Inter are ahead of everyone," the former footballer stated. He also added that Napoli are slightly ahead of the Turin side in terms of overall squad strength.

Analysis of the Other Contenders and Rivals

The former midfielder also assessed the prospects of other ambitious Serie A clubs, including Roma, Milan, Atalanta, Fiorentina and Champions League newcomers Como. According to him, none of these teams surpass Juventus in squad depth or quality.

"Roma and Milan are not ahead of Juventus. Atalanta’s squad is not stronger than the Turin club’s either," Tacchinardi said. Speaking about Champions League qualifiers Como, he said he respected Cesc Fàbregas’ achievements, but noted that Juventus’ failure to make the most of their opportunities had also contributed to Como reaching this level. Regarding Fiorentina, he concluded that the Florence club had assembled some interesting players but had not yet reached Juventus’ level.