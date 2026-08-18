Chelsea Preparing for Enzo Fernández’s Possible Departure

London club Chelsea are actively developing contingency plans amid transfer rumors surrounding their vice-captain, Enzo Fernández. If the Argentine midfielder moves to Manchester City, the Blues have already identified a leading candidate to replace him. The situation could become one of the summer transfer window’s biggest stories. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by The Telegraph, Manchester City’s manager is taking steps to strengthen the team’s midfield. Rodri is reportedly close to joining Barcelona, while Tijjani Reijnders is set to move to Al-Qadsiah, forcing the Sky Blues to be active in the transfer market. As a result, the reigning champions have turned their attention to 2022 World Cup winner Enzo Fernández.

Chelsea initially demanded £120 million for their leader. However, with little time remaining before the transfer window closes and a replacement difficult to find, the London club have increased the player’s asking price even further. If the transfer goes through, Chelsea are expected to use part of the proceeds to rebuild the squad.

Alex Scott – leading candidate

According to Metro, Chelsea’s management are planning to sign Bournemouth star Alex Scott if Enzo Fernández leaves. Although Bournemouth have firmly stated that they do not intend to sell the player, the fact that the English midfielder has two years remaining on his contract gives the London club hope.

Arsenal and Manchester United had previously also been monitoring the England youth international. However, the fact that these top clubs are now focusing on other players could create a favorable opportunity for Chelsea. The London club had previously submitted a bid worth £64 million, but it was rejected.

Fan reaction and next steps

Transfer rumors surrounding Enzo Fernández and controversies related to his behavior are causing frustration among the team’s supporters. In particular, the midfielder was greeted with boos from the stands at Stamford Bridge during a friendly against Real Sociedad.

Nevertheless, the situation could change dramatically if Manchester City make a record-breaking offer. Chelsea’s management have further intensified their activity in the transfer market to be ready for any possible scenario.