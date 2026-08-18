Chelsea Preparing for Enzo Fernández’s Possible Departure

·19·Sport
Chelsea Preparing for Enzo Fernández’s Possible Departure

London club Chelsea are actively developing contingency plans amid transfer rumors surrounding their vice-captain, Enzo Fernández. If the Argentine midfielder moves to Manchester City, the Blues have already identified a leading candidate to replace him. The situation could become one of the summer transfer window’s biggest stories. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by The Telegraph, Manchester City’s manager is taking steps to strengthen the team’s midfield. Rodri is reportedly close to joining Barcelona, while Tijjani Reijnders is set to move to Al-Qadsiah, forcing the Sky Blues to be active in the transfer market. As a result, the reigning champions have turned their attention to 2022 World Cup winner Enzo Fernández.

Chelsea initially demanded £120 million for their leader. However, with little time remaining before the transfer window closes and a replacement difficult to find, the London club have increased the player’s asking price even further. If the transfer goes through, Chelsea are expected to use part of the proceeds to rebuild the squad.

Alex Scott – leading candidate

According to Metro, Chelsea’s management are planning to sign Bournemouth star Alex Scott if Enzo Fernández leaves. Although Bournemouth have firmly stated that they do not intend to sell the player, the fact that the English midfielder has two years remaining on his contract gives the London club hope.

Arsenal and Manchester United had previously also been monitoring the England youth international. However, the fact that these top clubs are now focusing on other players could create a favorable opportunity for Chelsea. The London club had previously submitted a bid worth £64 million, but it was rejected.

Fan reaction and next steps

Transfer rumors surrounding Enzo Fernández and controversies related to his behavior are causing frustration among the team’s supporters. In particular, the midfielder was greeted with boos from the stands at Stamford Bridge during a friendly against Real Sociedad.

Nevertheless, the situation could change dramatically if Manchester City make a record-breaking offer. Chelsea’s management have further intensified their activity in the transfer market to be ready for any possible scenario.

ChelseaEnzo FernándezManchester CityAlex ScottPremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Borussia Dortmund sign Dutch midfielder Joey VeermanBorussia Dortmund sign Dutch midfielder Joey VeermanToday, 15:50Luis Enrique Transfer: Roma And Inter Resume TalksLuis Enrique Transfer: Roma And Inter Resume TalksToday, 15:50Trevoh Chalobah reveals why he left Chelsea for ComoTrevoh Chalobah reveals why he left Chelsea for ComoToday, 15:39Sergio Busquets Returns to Barcelona as a CoachSergio Busquets Returns to Barcelona as a CoachToday, 15:34Wayne Rooney Makes a Prediction About ArsenalWayne Rooney Makes a Prediction About ArsenalToday, 15:17Jey-Jey Okocha Chooses Lionel Messi: He’s From Another PlanetJey-Jey Okocha Chooses Lionel Messi: He’s From Another PlanetToday, 14:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats