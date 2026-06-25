Marc Cucurella expresses readiness to do the 'dirty work' for Vinicius Junior

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Marc Cucurella expresses readiness to do the 'dirty work' for Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid continues to strengthen its squad. Defender Marc Cucurella, signed from Chelsea for 55 million euros, spoke about his plans at his new club and his partnership on the pitch with Vinicius Junior. The Spanish footballer is ready to take on all defensive responsibilities to boost the Brazilian star's attacking efficiency. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Cucurella emphasized that Vinicius Junior not tracking back does not pose a problem for him. He believes the Brazilian, as the team's main attacking force, should focus entirely on the opponent's goal, which will further increase the Madrid club's offensive potential.

Distribution of duties on the pitch

“I think we will understand each other well. It doesn't matter to me that he doesn't track back; I will do all the work he doesn't want to do. It is enough for Vinicius to be fresh to score in decisive moments, I am ready to do all the 'dirty work',” Cucurella noted in an interview with Marca.

The defender, currently participating in the 2026 World Cup with the Spanish national team, is well aware that playing for a giant like Real Madrid is a great responsibility. For the 'Royal Club', which remained trophyless last season and lost the La Liga title to Barcelona, there is no room for error in the new season.

The team, which has returned to the management of Jose Mourinho, has added stars like Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate in addition to Cucurella. Also, Inter defender Denzel Dumfries is expected to move to Madrid soon. Such a transfer campaign indicates the team's intention to return to the top after last season's failures.

Cucurella admitted that wearing the Real Madrid jersey is not easy, as every opponent plays their match of the season against the Madrid side. “It’s a big challenge. At Real Madrid, you have to give 100 percent in every game. Every team wants to beat you,” says the Spanish footballer.

For the record, Marc Cucurella played for Chelsea for four seasons, winning the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Now he is ready to demonstrate his experience and fighting spirit at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real MadridVinicius JuniorMarc CucurellaTransferFootball
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