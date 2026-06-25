Can Uzbekistan Reach the Play-offs? Everything Will Be Decided in the Final Round

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Can Uzbekistan Reach the Play-offs? Everything Will Be Decided in the Final Round

The Uzbekistan national team's chance to reach the play-off stage of the 2026 World Cup is still alive. However, a victory alone may not be enough for the "White Wolves" to advance to the next stage.

The national team led by Fabio Cannavaro has lost the chance to qualify from Group K in first or second place. Now, Uzbekistan can only secure a spot in the round of 16 by being among the best third-placed teams.

To achieve this, the national team must defeat the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final round. A victory by as large a margin as possible is crucial, as goal difference will become one of the deciding factors in the event of equal points.

Currently, in the ranking of third-placed teams, Bosnia and Herzegovina leads with 4 points. The Bosnians have already guaranteed their play-off spot.

Following them are Sweden, Croatia, South Korea, Algeria, Paraguay, and Scotland, each with 3 points. Cape Verde and Belgium have 2 points each. The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ecuador have 1 point, while Senegal has yet to score any.

Uzbekistan's task is clear: beat Congo and wait for the results from other groups. For the "White Wolves"' chances to increase, several rivals fighting for third place must drop points or lose.

Final round matches of the teams fighting for third place:

  • Japan — Sweden

  • Croatia — Ghana

  • Algeria — Austria

  • Paraguay — Australia

  • Cape Verde — Saudi Arabia

  • New Zealand — Belgium

  • DR Congo — Uzbekistan

  • Ecuador — Germany

  • Senegal — Iraq

RANKING OF THIRD-PLACED TEAMS

In particular, the results of Sweden, Croatia, Algeria, and Paraguay are of great importance for Uzbekistan. If these teams drop points, the "White Wolves" will have the chance to overtake them. Failure of Cape Verde and Belgium to win could also work in Uzbekistan's favor.

But before all calculations, Cannavaro's team must fulfill its own task. A draw or defeat against DR Congo will extinguish play-off hopes. A victory keeps alive a complex but realistic scenario that could lead Uzbekistan to the next stage of the World Cup.

Thus, the fate of the Uzbekistan national team is not only in its own hands but also depends on the final round results in other groups. Now every goal, every point, and even the goal difference is of decisive importance.

UzbekistanFabio CannavaroDemocratic Republic of the CongoBosnia and HerzegovinaCroatia
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