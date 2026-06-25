Terrible anti-record for Qatar national team — own goals in two matches

·46·Sport
Terrible anti-record for Qatar national team — own goals in two matches

World Cups are remembered not only for beautiful goals and great records, but also for failures that players would rather forget. Unfortunately, the Qatar national team entered the annals of the 2026 World Cup with exactly such an unpleasant result.

"Loyalty" to their own goal: What happened?

Qatari players scored own goals in two consecutive matches during the tournament, repeating one of the worst anti-records in World Cup history. The chain of misfortune occurred in the following games:

  • In the match against Canada: Qatar not only suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat but also scored an own goal.

  • In the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina: The game ended in a 1-3 defeat, and in this match as well, the Qatari players "helped" the opponent by scoring another own goal.

Who else has experienced this in history?

In the rich history of the World Cups, such an unusual and unfortunate statistic had been recorded only twice before. Qatar became the third team on this "black list":

World Cup Year

National Team

Own Goal Status

1966

Bulgaria

Scored two own goals during the tournament.

2018

Russia

Players scored two own goals during the home World Cup.

2026

Qatar

Scored own goals in two consecutive matches.

Early exit from the tournament

Tournament outcome: Against the backdrop of such failures, the overall result of the Qatar national team at the 2026 World Cup was not something to boast about. In the group stage, the team managed to collect only 1 point in total. As a result, they finished last in their quartet and were forced to leave the tournament early.

We hope that the Qatar national team will draw the right conclusions from this failure and will please their fans with only beautiful victories in future major tournaments!

QatarCanadaBosnia and HerzegovinaBulgariaRussia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Frenkie de Jong responds to critics: Is he on Declan Rice's level?Frenkie de Jong responds to critics: Is he on Declan Rice's level?Today, 13:20Neymar unable to hold back tears after long-awaited returnNeymar unable to hold back tears after long-awaited returnToday, 12:54Behruz Karimov Recommended to Chelsea and Strasbourg Owners!Behruz Karimov Recommended to Chelsea and Strasbourg Owners!Today, 12:43Can Uzbekistan Reach the Play-offs? Everything Will Be Decided in the Final RoundCan Uzbekistan Reach the Play-offs? Everything Will Be Decided in the Final RoundToday, 12:38Mbappe vs Haaland: Why it hasn't reached the level of Messi and RonaldoMbappe vs Haaland: Why it hasn't reached the level of Messi and RonaldoToday, 12:19Jurgen Klopp amazed by Messi and Ronaldo's performances at World Cup 2026Jurgen Klopp amazed by Messi and Ronaldo's performances at World Cup 2026Today, 12:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan