Terrible anti-record for Qatar national team — own goals in two matches

World Cups are remembered not only for beautiful goals and great records, but also for failures that players would rather forget. Unfortunately, the Qatar national team entered the annals of the 2026 World Cup with exactly such an unpleasant result.

"Loyalty" to their own goal: What happened?

Qatari players scored own goals in two consecutive matches during the tournament, repeating one of the worst anti-records in World Cup history. The chain of misfortune occurred in the following games:

In the match against Canada: Qatar not only suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat but also scored an own goal.

In the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina: The game ended in a 1-3 defeat, and in this match as well, the Qatari players "helped" the opponent by scoring another own goal.

Who else has experienced this in history?

In the rich history of the World Cups, such an unusual and unfortunate statistic had been recorded only twice before. Qatar became the third team on this "black list":

World Cup Year National Team Own Goal Status 1966 Bulgaria Scored two own goals during the tournament. 2018 Russia Players scored two own goals during the home World Cup. 2026 Qatar Scored own goals in two consecutive matches.

Early exit from the tournament

Tournament outcome: Against the backdrop of such failures, the overall result of the Qatar national team at the 2026 World Cup was not something to boast about. In the group stage, the team managed to collect only 1 point in total. As a result, they finished last in their quartet and were forced to leave the tournament early.

We hope that the Qatar national team will draw the right conclusions from this failure and will please their fans with only beautiful victories in future major tournaments!