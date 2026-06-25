Neymar Returns to Brazil National Team: Emotional Moments After 981-Day Break

·5·Sport
Neymar Returns to Brazil National Team: Emotional Moments After 981-Day Break

Brazil's star forward Neymar has returned to the national team after a break of nearly three years. The match against Scotland, which ended in a 3-0 victory, was not only a physical but also a significant psychological test for the player. Following a severe injury sustained in a match against Uruguay in October 2023, Neymar underwent a long recovery process. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Coming on as a substitute in the 75th minute of the match held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Neymar could not hide his excitement. As the long-awaited 981-day hiatus came to an end, the footballer could not hold back his tears. In an interview with TV Globo, he admitted that his heart was racing and he felt intense nervousness before entering the pitch.

Difficult Recovery and Long-Awaited Return

The injury to Neymar's knee (ACL and meniscus tear) had deprived him of his favorite sport for a long time. The footballer worked tirelessly to reclaim his place in the Brazil national team led by Carlo Ancelotti. According to UOL, the forward underwent intensive training over the last 25 days to be ready for the game.

"I am very happy to wear the national team jersey again. My physical condition is fine; thankfully, everything is behind me. Being sidelined was very difficult, but I wasn't completely inactive. I worked hard to get back into shape," Neymar noted after the match. According to him, the tears on the pitch were a release of all the accumulated emotions.

The player specifically noted that the support of his family was invaluable on this difficult journey. His relatives were also present at the stadium in Miami, making these moments even more precious for Neymar. His family witnessed the hardships he overcame to return to the squad and participate in the World Cup qualifiers.

Neymar's return is of great importance for the Brazil national team. Despite the presence of Vinicius Junior and other young stars in the squad, the experience and leadership of the number 10 are still considered essential for the team. The confident victory over Scotland further strengthened the team's morale.

This return is a significant event not only for Brazil but for the entire global football community. Now, all eyes are on Neymar's sporting form in upcoming matches and whether he can bring new victories to the national team. The player reaffirmed that his main goal is to win major tournaments with the national team.

NeymarBrazilFootballCarlo AncelottiWorld Cup Qualifiers
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