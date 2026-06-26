Negotiations between Neymar and FC Cincinnati reach a dead end

Transfer negotiations between Brazil national team star Neymar and the US club FC Cincinnati have unexpectedly come to a halt. According to reports, the footballer was dissatisfied with the slow pace of the talks and decided to sever ties with the US club. This situation is causing a stir in the football world, as the Brazilian forward's move to MLS was expected to take interest in the league to a new level. This was reported by Goal.com reports says.

According to The Athletic, FC Cincinnati sporting director Chris Albright and president Jeff Berding visited Brazil in April this year to meet with Neymar and his father. Despite several months of communication, the American club failed to present a formal and concrete offer to the 34-year-old footballer. This uncertainty is seen as the primary factor that discouraged Neymar and his representatives.

Financial terms and lack of an offer

Neymar had expressed his readiness to join the Ohio-based team if the financial terms were satisfactory. However, the club management did not move beyond verbal negotiations. As a result, one of the world's most skilled footballers preferred to link his future with other options. Currently, his contract with Brazil's Santos is valid until the end of the year.

The forward has appeared in 15 matches for Santos this season, recording 6 goals and 4 assists. His physical condition and form remain at a high level, attracting the attention of many top clubs. Neymar proved his productivity by scoring 216 goals during his career at clubs like Barcelona and PSG.

Neymar's interest in MLS has not vanished

Although the deal with FC Cincinnati did not materialize, Neymar still views the idea of playing in the North American league positively. If a worthy project and financial guarantees are provided, he may follow Lionel Messi to the USA. This would undoubtedly further enhance the marketing potential of MLS.

Meanwhile, Neymar has returned to the Brazil national team after a long break. In the match against Scotland, which ended in a 3-0 victory, he made his 129th appearance. The forward, who has scored 79 goals for the national team, is now focusing all his attention on international competitions.

In conclusion, this could be a massive missed opportunity for FC Cincinnati. A star of Neymar's caliber becoming a free agent on the transfer market will intensify competition among many clubs, including teams from the Middle East and Europe. The footballer's next destination will become clear in the coming months.