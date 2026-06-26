WC 2026: Decisive Matches in Groups G, H, and I Today

·78·Sport
WC 2026: Decisive Matches in Groups G, H, and I Today

The third round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup is underway. Today and tomorrow, the final round of matches in Groups G, H, and I will take place.

The day's schedule begins with matches in Group I. Norway and France will face off on June 26 at 23:59. At the same time, Senegal will take the field against Iraq.

These matches will have a significant impact on the final standings and playoff qualifications in Group I. In particular, the clash between France and Norway is crucial for the top spot in the group.

On the morning of June 27, decisive matches in Group H will take place. At 05:00, Uruguay will face Spain. Simultaneously, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will compete against each other.

The match between Spain and Uruguay is expected to be one of the most interesting of the round. For Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, every point is vital to keep their playoff hopes alive.

At 08:00, the final round of matches in Group G will start. Egypt will face Iran, and New Zealand will take on Belgium.

Matches taking place on June 26–27:

  • Norway — France — 23:59

  • Senegal — Iraq — 23:59

  • Uruguay — Spain — 05:00

  • Cape Verde — Saudi Arabia — 05:00

  • Egypt — Iran — 08:00

  • New Zealand — Belgium — 08:00

There is no room for error in the third round. While some teams fight for first place in the group, others strive to reach the playoffs via second place or as one of the best third-placed teams.

Therefore, the names of the next playoff participants will be known after today's and tomorrow's matches.

NorwayFranceSenegalIraqUruguay
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