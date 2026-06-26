19 Teams Secure Play-off Spots and First Thrilling Matchups Revealed

·114·Sport
19 Teams Secure Play-off Spots and First Thrilling Matchups Revealed

True drama and passion are reaching their peak at the World Cup! Currently, the decisive and intense Matchday 3 of the group stage is in full swing. For the fans, the most exciting and anticipated moment has arrived — the process of securing play-off tickets has begun.

Based on the results of the latest matches, the number of lucky national teams that have qualified for the Round of 16 of the mundial has reached 19 !

The 'Top 19' heading to the play-offs

The list of national teams that settled their next stage qualification ahead of schedule, giving their fans peace of mind, looks quite impressive. It includes both giants and tournament sensations:

  • From the Americas: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, USA, Mexico, Canada.

  • From Europe: Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Bosnia.

  • From Asia and Oceania: Japan, Australia.

  • From Africa: Morocco, South Africa, Ivory Coast.

Fiery Clashes: First Matchups are Ready!

As the group rankings became clear, the first sensational play-off pairings have already been formed. These battles promise football lovers a real fight and high-quality football:

MATCHUPS

Match Brief

South Africa — Canada

Two different continents, two different styles clashing. A battle of physical strength and speed!

Netherlands — Morocco

A real blockbuster! Can Morocco's disciplined defense withstand the attacks of the 'Flying Dutchmen'?

USA — Bosnia

A relentless battle between the hosts and a characterful European team.

Brazil — Japan

The battle of 'Samba' vs 'Samurai'! Japan's iron discipline against the Brazilian magicians.

Unexpected results and new names continue to emerge in the tournament. After the remaining Matchday 3 games, the play-off bracket will be fully formed, and even more terrifying confrontations certainly await us! The warm-up battles are over; now there is no room for error — the real World Cup begins!

ArgentinaSpanish BrazilNetherlandsMoroccoJapan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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