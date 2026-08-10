Manchester United searching for a left-back at the end of the transfer window

·72·Sport
Manchester United searching for a left-back at the end of the transfer window

As the summer transfer window enters its final weeks, Manchester United have begun actively working to strengthen the squad, particularly to solve the problem at left-back. After reinforcing the central midfield earlier in the summer, the club’s management made the full-back position a priority. TEAMtalk reports that the English club is considering several alternatives in this regard. Goal.com reports the same.

The Red Devils had previously identified Lewis Hall as their main target, and the player himself was ready to move to Old Trafford. However, his club Newcastle United strongly opposed the transfer and stated that they would not let the player leave. As a result, negotiations for the Englishman have been temporarily suspended, although Manchester United could return to this option in the future.

David Raum is one of the leading candidates

The recruitment team led by sporting director Jason Wilcox is carefully studying other alternatives in light of the situation. RB Leipzig and Germany international David Raum stands out as one of the leading candidates on the list. The 28-year-old’s contract nearing its end makes him even more attractive to the English club.

According to the source, less than 12 months remain on the player’s current contract. Although his deal reportedly includes a release clause of around £34 million, intermediaries believe Manchester United could sign him for less than £30 million if he does not extend his contract.

It has also emerged that David Raum has already held talks with representatives of Manchester United. The defender himself wants to continue his career at Old Trafford and has indicated that he is ready to compete with Luke Shaw for a place in the starting XI.

Manchester UnitedDavid RaumTransfersPremier LeagueFootball
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