Archer Aviation Acquires Former Rival Wisk Aero

Electric aircraft manufacturer Archer Aviation has officially acquired its former rival Wisk Aero. Citing official financial documents published Monday, ixbt.com reported that the major deal follows years of legal disputes between the companies and marks a new stage for the aerospace industry. TechCrunch.com reports .

Under the terms of the deal, Boeing agreed to sell Wisk Aero, along with two other subsidiaries — SkyGrid, which develops digital air traffic management software, and drone manufacturer Insitu — to Archer. In exchange, Boeing will receive newly issued shares in Archer.

From Legal Dispute to Strategic Partnership

The acquisition represents the logical conclusion of the companies’ complex and contentious relationship. In April 2021, Wisk sued Archer, accusing it of stealing confidential information and intellectual property. The two-year legal battle ended in an unexpected settlement, with the parties not only dropping their claims against each other but also beginning close cooperation.

Under that settlement, Archer made Wisk its exclusive supplier of autonomous technologies. Wisk Aero originated from Kittyhawk, a startup backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, and later developed with Boeing’s support. Boeing invested millions of dollars in Wisk, turning it into a wholly controlled subsidiary by 2023.

Archer’s Expansion and Future Plans

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in California, Archer Aviation has significantly expanded its operations in recent years. In addition to building an urban air taxi network, the company has entered the defense sector. In particular, it raised $430 million to fund the Archer Defense program at the end of 2024, followed by another $300 million from major institutional investors such as BlackRock in 2025.

Archer has also reached an exclusive agreement with weapons manufacturer Anduril to jointly develop a hybrid VTOL aircraft designed for critical defense missions. The company, which went public in 2021, is making progress testing its all-electric Midnight aircraft and is preparing to begin operations this year as part of a special White House program.