Sila Secures a $1.4 Billion Loan from the US Pentagon

·50·Technology
Sila Secures a $1.4 Billion Loan from the US Pentagon

The US startup Sila has secured a major $1.4 billion loan from the US Department of Defense to expand production of silicon-carbon battery materials. The financial support comes as automakers and defense contractors struggle to source battery raw materials produced outside China. This was reported by Techcrunch.com .

According to ixbt.com, most anodes in lithium-ion batteries are currently made using graphite, and the supply chain in this sector remains fully controlled by Chinese companies. As a result, many companies, including Group14 and Amprius, are working to develop silicon-based anodes. This material can store 20 to 40 percent more electrical energy than graphite anodes.

Technological Advantages and Production Capacity

Higher energy density could significantly extend battery life or make batteries smaller and lighter. These features are particularly important for vehicles and defense equipment such as drones and electric vehicles. Sila produces its silicon-carbon material at a plant in Moses Lake, Washington.

The facility is considered one of the few sources of anode materials free from tariff and geopolitical restrictions. The plant, which began operations in September this year, currently has the capacity to produce approximately 2 gigawatt-hours of anode material annually. Sila is working to increase the facility’s capacity fivefold, which would enable it to produce enough raw material for more than 100,000 electric vehicles.

Investments and Future Partnerships

In July, Sila raised $300 million to finance the plant’s expansion. The investment round was led by Atreides Management and Sutter Hill Ventures. According to PitchBook, Sila has raised more than $1.5 billion from private investors to date.

The company has already signed contracts with major corporations such as Mercedes and Panasonic. The new Pentagon loan could open the door to partnerships with defense companies. The US Department of Defense also announced that funding would be provided to three other companies under the agreement.

  • Australia’s Sunrise Energy Metals will receive a $400 million loan to mine scandium, an element used in lightweight alloys.
  • Minnesota-based Niron Magnetics received $150 million to produce rare-earth-free magnets for smartphones and missiles.
  • The US government invested $85 million in Strategic Bauxite, a company that mines aluminum-containing bauxite.

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