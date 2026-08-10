Liverpool Sign Ronald Araújo to Strengthen Their Defense

Liverpool, one of the Premier League leaders, have significantly strengthened their squad to address serious problems in defense. According to Goal.com, 27-year-old Uruguay international center-back Ronald Araújo has joined the Merseyside club from Barcelona on loan until the end of the season. Goal.com reports .

The transfer was desperately needed for head coach Andoni Iraola at a time when he was facing difficult choices and a wave of injuries. In recent weeks, Liverpool’s defense had been hit by a shortage of players, with the team’s back line undergoing serious tests.

Defensive shortage and a new arrival

The crisis at the club had been worsened by Ibrahima Konaté’s move to Real Madrid and the fact that Jeremy Jacquet, who arrived during the summer transfer window, had not yet fully recovered. As a result, the coaching staff turned to the transfer market for a solution after being forced to rely on young and inexperienced players.

Under the terms of the agreement, Liverpool will not pay a loan fee but have agreed to cover the player’s full salary. The contract also includes an option to sign the defender permanently for approximately £47.14 million (€55 million) at the end of the season.

Ronald Araújo’s first impressions

The experienced player, who has represented Barcelona since 2018 and made more than 200 appearances, will wear number 33 at his new club. Speaking about the transfer, he said the move was the right decision for his career.

In an interview with the club’s official website, Araújo said: “I can’t wait to get started. I’m very happy to have joined this great club with such a rich history. I’m eager to meet my teammates, get on the pitch and help the team.”

The footballer also admitted that his latest period in Spain had been somewhat difficult. Last season, for various reasons, including a period of physical and psychological recovery, he started only 11 La Liga matches.

The arrival of this experienced player is now expected to ease the pressure on Liverpool’s young and inexperienced defenders and help the team achieve its objectives in the Championship and other competitions.