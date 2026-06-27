Luis Suarez picks the world's best striker: Why he prefers Harry Kane over Erling Haaland

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Luis Suarez picks the world's best striker: Why he prefers Harry Kane over Erling Haaland

One of the legendary strikers in the world of football, Luis Suarez, who once shone for Barcelona and Liverpool, shared his thoughts on the strongest center-forwards of our time. The Uruguayan star highlighted the differences between Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, who are currently leading the race for the top scorer, and revealed his choice. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Luis Suarez emphasized that he rates England captain Harry Kane higher than Manchester City star Erling Haaland. According to Suarez, although both players are phenomenal, their playing styles and impact on the team differ.

Tactical intelligence and team play

According to Suarez, Harry Kane is unrivaled in his ability to read the game and create links with his teammates. "I have two or three favorite strikers. Haaland is an extremely dangerous 'number nine' inside the penalty area, but the team has to play for him. I prefer Harry Kane. He connects much better with the rest of the team," says the Uruguayan striker.

Luis Suarez specifically praised Kane's ability to read the game. He noted that Kane not only scores goals but also anticipates his teammates' movements, creating space for them. "He understands the game differently. His movements are based on the counter-movements of his teammates. I love these small details of football," he added.

According to Goal.com, Suarez also mentioned his compatriot Darwin Nunez. Speaking about Nunez, who left Liverpool to join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, the legendary striker gave psychological advice to the young player. In Suarez's opinion, Nunez first needs to strengthen his mentality.

"Darwin's qualities are amazing. He is strong, fast, and has great power. If he continues to work on himself and becomes mentally strong, he can become the kind of top-level striker I like. He still has plenty of room and time to grow," Luis Suarez said in his interview.

These analyses show that in modern football, not only the number of goals scored but also the player's overall role in the game system is highly valued by experts. The recognition from an experienced striker like Suarez once again proves that Harry Kane is a universal footballer.

Luis SuarezHarry KaneErling HaalandFootballTransfer
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