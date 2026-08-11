Dušan Vlahović Expected to Continue His Career in Turkey

The next striker whose future in football remains uncertain has chosen a new destination. According to Goal.com, Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović is close to continuing his career with Beşiktaş, one of Turkey’s grand clubs. According to well-known insiders, negotiations between the parties have entered the final stage. Goal.com reports this.

The footballer, born in 2000, has been a free agent since July 1. His move to Turkey is being viewed as a major event not only for the Istanbul club but also for the entire Süper Lig. The financial terms of the contract have also been set at a high level, in line with the player’s status.

Contract Details and Financial Agreement

According to the source, Beşiktaş’s management has presented the Serbian goalscorer with an offer that is difficult to refuse. The parties have reportedly reached a verbal agreement on a three-year contract. The player is set to earn €10 million per season.

The contract also includes various additional bonuses and a substantial signing fee. Beşiktaş’s latest improved offer played a decisive role in bringing the transfer to a positive conclusion.

When Is the Official Announcement Expected?

The parties are currently waiting for the lawyers’ official assessment. Once the contract clauses have been fully approved from a legal standpoint, Dušan Vlahović is expected to fly to Istanbul within the next 48 hours.

It is worth recalling that the player’s previous club was Juventus of Turin, where he played for the Italian giants for four years. Without changing his black-and-white colors, he is now moving from the Turin club to Istanbul’s black-and-white side.