Surxon Could Profit From Karimov’s Transfer for Years to Come

Termiz-based Surxon have transferred young defender Behruz Karimovto Swiss club Lugano. The deal is significant not only because the player is heading to Europe, but also because it could bring long-term financial benefits to the Termiz club.

According to Narzulla Saydullayev, Lugano will pay Surxon €250,000 for the transfer. In addition, the club is expected to receive approximately €200,000 in training compensation.

One player could bring in almost half a million euros

If the reported figures are fully realized, Surxon could earn approximately €450,000 from Karimov’s move to Switzerland at the initial stage alone.

This is an important example of the economic impact that developing a young player and giving him first-team opportunities can have for an Uzbek club.

However, the most interesting part of the deal is still to come.

Surxon will also receive a share of the next transfer

According to reports, the Termiz club has retained the right to receive a 10 percent share of Karimov’s next transfer.

For example, if Behruz is later sold by Lugano to another club for €10 million and the contract specifies 10 percent of the total transfer fee, Surxon could receive another €1 million .

Thus, the more successful Karimov’s career in Europe is, the greater the financial benefit for the club that developed him could become.

Surxon’s gamble has paid off

The work of coaches Fevzi Davletov and Stanislav Kudryashov, who trusted Behruz Karimov despite his young age, is becoming evident at precisely this moment.

Giving a young footballer playing time is not always an easy decision. In an environment where results are demanded, a coach takes a certain risk by trusting a youngster instead of an experienced player.

However, if the player develops and is later transferred to a foreign club, such a decision can deliver major benefits not only from a sporting perspective but also as a business move.

A ready-made model for Uzbek clubs

Karimov’s transfer highlights another important reality: local clubs can generate sustainable income not only by signing established foreign players, but also by developing young footballers and then placing them on the European market.

Under this model, a club earns money not once but at several stages: the initial transfer fee, training compensation and an agreed share of a future sale.

If a player proves himself in European football and moves to a more expensive club, a transfer that initially seemed relatively modest can turn into a major financial result years later.

The next key stage depends on Karimov himself

Moving to Lugano is not merely a foreign transfer for Behruz Karimov, but a new stage in his career.

Establishing himself in Swiss football, earning a place in the starting lineup and attracting the attention of European clubs could determine his next step.

Surxon has not only generated immediate income from this transfer, but has also become a club with a keen interest in every major future transfer involving Karimov.

This deal could be a bigger signal for Uzbek football than an ordinary transfer: an opportunity given to a young player can one day become a club’s most valuable asset.

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