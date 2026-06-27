Cannavaro shares plans ahead of Uzbekistan vs Congo clash

·2·Sport
Cannavaro shares plans ahead of Uzbekistan vs Congo clash

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro and team captain Eldor Shomurodov attended a press conference ahead of the decisive World Cup group stage match against Congo.

Cannavaro noted that the opponent is physically well-prepared. At the same time, he stated that the Uzbekistan national team is ready to fight for a result and will take the field with the aim of winning.

The head coach noted that participating in the World Cup is a great school of experience for the players. In his opinion, the players should act calmly and confidently in their abilities, without excessive pressure.

Cannavaro also commented on the goalkeeper change for the second match. He said this decision was linked to the coaching staff's desire to give opportunities to all players.

The coach attributed Uzbekistan's qualification for the World Cup to the gradual development of children's football academies in the country.

Eldor Shomurodov emphasized that after scoring the first goal in the tournament, the main goal now is to secure the first victory. The captain stated that striving for attack does not mean forgetting about the defense.

«Trying to score a goal does not mean forgetting about the defense. Disciplined play is important», said Eldor Shomurodov.

CongoFabio CannavaroEldor ShomurodovWorld CupNational Team
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