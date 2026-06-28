Wayne Rooney warns Thomas Tuchel: Don't repeat the Harry Kane mistake

·38·Sport
Wayne Rooney warns Thomas Tuchel: Don't repeat the Harry Kane mistake

England legend Wayne Rooney has given important advice to new head coach Thomas Tuchel regarding team captain Harry Kane. Rooney emphasizes the need to learn from the mistakes made by former coach Gareth Southgate and to preserve the main goalscorer's physical condition. Goal.com reports this based on information from BBC Sport. Goal.com reports that.

In the match against Panama, which ended in a 2-0 victory, Harry Kane once again got on the scoresheet. Thus, his international goal tally reached 82. However, the flow of the game and the amount of time the striker spent on the pitch are causing heated debates among experts. In Rooney's opinion, substituting Kane earlier in games where the victory is already decided would help him maintain his strength until the end of the tournament.

Fatigue factor and Southgate's mistake

The Manchester United legend recalled that Harry Kane had become physically exhausted towards the end of previous major tournaments. "In previous tournaments, we saw Kane get tired near the finals. In the game against Panama, he was substituted in the 84th minute; in my opinion, once the score was 2-0 and the game was decided, he should have been taken off immediately. Even if there are 20 minutes left, the player spends the most energy during this time and the risk of injury increases," says Rooney.

Rooney noted that under Gareth Southgate, Kane was almost always left on the pitch until the end of the game. This led to a decrease in the striker's effectiveness during the decisive stages of the playoffs. Thomas Tuchel must avoid such a tactical error and prioritize team interests over personal records.

The Golden Boot race and team goals

Currently, stars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo are competing for the "Golden Boot" in world football. While Rooney understands that Kane is also part of this race, he urged that the main focus should be on the country's success. In his view, keeping a player on the pitch too long for personal awards can be costly in important competitions like the World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel, after the match against Panama, praised his team's patient play. The German specialist noted that the opponent defended densely and left almost no open spaces. "We did what was necessary. It was a difficult game against a physically strong opponent, but we maintained our aggression and achieved a deserved victory," Tuchel added.

England fans and experts will now closely monitor Tuchel's rotations in future matches. Harry Kane's form and physical condition will undoubtedly remain a decisive factor in the "Three Lions" success in upcoming tournaments.

EnglandHarry KaneWayne RooneyThomas TuchelFootball
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