OnePlus 12 Owners Report Their Smartphones Are Failing

According to information shared on social media by well-known insider Abishek Yadav, serious motherboard-related malfunctions have recently become more common in OnePlus 12 flagship smartphones. This is understandably causing concern among users of these expensive devices, as such hardware defects can lead to the gadget failing completely. Ixbt.com reports this.

The insider reportedly said on his page that the problem is becoming increasingly widespread and advised users not to update the software for now. He also expressed hope that OnePlus would take prompt action regarding the situation. In comments on the X social network, other buyers confirmed that they had encountered similar issues.

Problems Faced by Users

Discussions online have revealed that owners of the OnePlus 12R, in addition to the OnePlus 12, are also experiencing malfunctions. In particular, one user wrote that a problem which began with a flickering screen eventually caused the display to turn off completely. Although the screen was replaced at a service center, the malfunction recurred, and specialists said that the actual cause was the motherboard.

It is emphasized that most complaints began especially after a system update. Some buyers said that diagnostics forced them to replace the motherboard directly, while others complained about the smartphone overheating and behaving unusually.

Future Consequences and Expectations

At this stage, technology enthusiasts and fans of the brand are awaiting an official statement from the manufacturer and a clear plan to resolve the malfunctions. If the hardware defects are confirmed, the company may have to undertake a large-scale warranty repair or device replacement program.

Experts advise users to exercise caution amid these technical issues, refrain from installing suspicious updates, and contact authorized service centers immediately if a problem occurs.