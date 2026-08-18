OnePlus 12 Owners Report Their Smartphones Are Failing

·22·Technology
OnePlus 12 Owners Report Their Smartphones Are Failing

According to information shared on social media by well-known insider Abishek Yadav, serious motherboard-related malfunctions have recently become more common in OnePlus 12 flagship smartphones. This is understandably causing concern among users of these expensive devices, as such hardware defects can lead to the gadget failing completely. Ixbt.com reports this.

The insider reportedly said on his page that the problem is becoming increasingly widespread and advised users not to update the software for now. He also expressed hope that OnePlus would take prompt action regarding the situation. In comments on the X social network, other buyers confirmed that they had encountered similar issues.

Problems Faced by Users

Discussions online have revealed that owners of the OnePlus 12R, in addition to the OnePlus 12, are also experiencing malfunctions. In particular, one user wrote that a problem which began with a flickering screen eventually caused the display to turn off completely. Although the screen was replaced at a service center, the malfunction recurred, and specialists said that the actual cause was the motherboard.

It is emphasized that most complaints began especially after a system update. Some buyers said that diagnostics forced them to replace the motherboard directly, while others complained about the smartphone overheating and behaving unusually.

Future Consequences and Expectations

At this stage, technology enthusiasts and fans of the brand are awaiting an official statement from the manufacturer and a clear plan to resolve the malfunctions. If the hardware defects are confirmed, the company may have to undertake a large-scale warranty repair or device replacement program.

Experts advise users to exercise caution amid these technical issues, refrain from installing suspicious updates, and contact authorized service centers immediately if a problem occurs.

OnePlusSmartphonesTechnologyGadgetsNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Perovskite Panels Surpass Silicon in Solar EnergyPerovskite Panels Surpass Silicon in Solar EnergyToday, 03:52Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Deemed IrreparableSamsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Deemed IrreparableToday, 02:23The US Launches a New Service to Solve Problems in SpaceThe US Launches a New Service to Solve Problems in SpaceToday, 01:57Apple Warns Users About Dangerous SpywareApple Warns Users About Dangerous SpywareToday, 01:27Acer unveils new Go Air laptop with 19-hour battery life and metal bodyAcer unveils new Go Air laptop with 19-hour battery life and metal bodyToday, 00:59Galaxy S22 Could Get a New Lease on Life with LineageOS SoftwareGalaxy S22 Could Get a New Lease on Life with LineageOS SoftwareYesterday, 22:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter