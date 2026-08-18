How Apple Earbuds With Cameras Could Affect Privacy

In recent years, wearable devices equipped with AI and cameras have faced a reputation problem. In particular, Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses raised concerns that they could record people nearby without their consent. That is why reports that Apple is preparing to launch camera-equipped AirPods have prompted legitimate questions. After all, this could seem at odds with the iPhone maker’s image as a privacy-focused brand. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and other technology sources, details of this much-discussed device were revealed through video recordings and code found in a test version of the macOS 26.7 RC software. The video shows a person wearing AirPods, pointing out a book and interacting with the Siri voice assistant. The accompanying audio tracks include the phrase: “Your world will be saved with Visual Intelligence.”

Privacy Concerns and Technical Capabilities

Because Apple has built its brand on user trust, this move represents a much greater risk than a routine hardware upgrade. Today, AirPods are viewed as ordinary accessories, and people wear them throughout the day without hesitation. However, adding cameras could make users wonder whether the people around them are being recorded secretly.

Nevertheless, the cameras in these earbuds are not intended for conventional photography or video recording. According to information previously reported by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the small cameras built into the left and right earbuds serve only as “eyes” for the Siri digital assistant.

Updated Siri and Practical Limitations

The cameras are designed to capture environmental information at low resolution. Their main purpose is to give users full access to the capabilities of the updated Siri AI. The device’s design is deliberately limited to prevent it from becoming an ordinary spying tool.

Information found in the macOS code also indicates that the system includes an error message called “Hair Detected.” If a user’s long hair blocks an earbud camera, the message will appear and remind them to clean the camera so it can obtain clear information about the surroundings.

Apple reportedly plans to use this device to take AI capabilities to a new level, introducing it alongside iOS 27 and other new software updates expected in September. However, addressing consumers’ legitimate privacy concerns will remain one of the company’s main challenges.