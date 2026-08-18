Maftuna Xolmurodova got married (video)

·89·Culture
Maftuna Xolmurodova got married (video)

Today, 18 August, footage from singer Maftuna Xolmurodova’s wedding ceremony spread across social media, attracting the attention of her followers.

The videos show the unforgettable day in the singer’s life — her wedding ceremony — taking place in a festive atmosphere. They show the bride and groom’s relatives gathered together, a celebratory mood prevailing, and a number of artists attending the wedding.

For Maftuna Xolmurodova, this day became one of the happiest and most memorable occasions of her life. The singer’s fans and followers are congratulating her on entering a new stage of life through social media and sending their heartfelt wishes.

Videos from the wedding spread widely within a short time, sparking considerable interest in this important event in the singer’s personal life.

Maftuna Xolmurodova
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