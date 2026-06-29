Will Viktor Gyokeres Leave Arsenal: Swedish Striker Speaks on His Future

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Will Viktor Gyokeres Leave Arsenal: Swedish Striker Speaks on His Future

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has responded for the first time to transfer market rumors and reports regarding a potential move to Atletico Madrid. Although the Swedish footballer won the title with the team last season, reports are increasing that Mikel Arteta may sell him to strengthen the attacking line. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

According to information shared by Goal.com, the Arsenal management plans to use Gyokeres as a bargaining chip to sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez. This puts the Swedish forward's future at the Emirates Stadium in question. Having arrived from Sporting CP with high expectations, the player spent part of last season in the shadow of Kai Havertz.

Gyokeres' position on the transfer

Currently with the Swedish national team, Viktor Gyokeres emphasized that he is happy at the London club while answering questions about his future. "Interest from other clubs is always flattering, but I feel very comfortable at Arsenal. After the great season we had, I have only positive feelings," the striker noted.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta wants more versatility in the attacking line. Although Gyokeres managed to score 21 goals across all competitions, he could not demonstrate the same consistency as in Portugal within the physically demanding environment of the Premier League. The arrival of Julian Alvarez is expected to be a new tactical stage for Arsenal.

International clash

Currently, the player's full attention is on the Swedish national team under Graham Potter. The Scandinavians will face France in the World Cup play-offs. Interestingly, in this match, Gyokeres will go head-to-head with his Arsenal teammate, one of the world's strongest defenders, William Saliba.

"It will be interesting to play against him. We need to maintain almost perfect discipline in defense and make the most of the opportunities that arise," the Swedish forward said about the upcoming game. If Arsenal completes the Julian Alvarez transfer, it would be one of the London club's biggest moves in defending their title in the new season.

ArsenalViktor GyokeresJulian AlvarezTransferFootball
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