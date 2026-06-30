Wayne Rooney Urges Harry Kane to Return to Manchester United

·2·Sport
Wayne Rooney Urges Harry Kane to Return to Manchester United

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has urged England captain Harry Kane to continue his career in his homeland rather than in Spain. Rooney believes the experienced striker should reject Barcelona's offer, move to Old Trafford, and help restore the club's former glory. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Recently, there have been increasing reports in the press that Harry Kane could leave Bayern Munich to join La Liga giants Barcelona. However, Rooney emphasizes that returning to the Premier League would be more significant for Kane, not only at the club level but also in terms of personal records.

Alan Shearer's record and a new challenge

According to Goal.com, Rooney discussed the situation regarding Kane on his BBC podcast. He stated that Harry Kane still has the opportunity to break the Premier League all-time scoring record held by Alan Shearer. Currently, Kane has 213 goals and needs only 47 more to break the record.

"If Harry Kane doesn't want to stay at Bayern, I would love to see him at Manchester United. Harry, if you're listening: you have the chance to break Alan Shearer's record... help bring Manchester United back to the top!" Rooney appealed to his former teammate.

Barcelona or Manchester: A Difficult Choice

In Rooney's view, Kane could go to Barcelona and become a Spanish champion, but it wouldn't be as valuable to him as winning the English title. "He won in the Bundesliga, let's say he goes to Barcelona and wins La Liga... but deep down, he wants to triumph in the Premier League. Imagine he comes to Manchester United and leads the team to the championship again," he added.

For reference, 32-year-old Harry Kane is recording incredible results with Munich's Bayern club. He managed to score 61 goals in the 2025-26 season. While the German club is trying to keep its star, a major battle is expected around him during the summer transfer window.

The current contract between Kane and Bayern is signed until June 2027. This gives the German club an advantage in transfer negotiations. Nevertheless, the interest from clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United raises new questions about the player's future. For football fans in Uzbekistan, such a transfer would also be interesting, as the return of a star of Kane's caliber to England would further increase the league's prestige.

Harry KaneManchester UnitedWayne RooneyBarcelonaTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester United reaches final decision on Marcus RashfordManchester United reaches final decision on Marcus RashfordToday, 17:17Barcelona Women's star Salma Paralluelo leaves the clubBarcelona Women's star Salma Paralluelo leaves the clubToday, 17:15Baena opens up about difficult times after clash with ValverdeBaena opens up about difficult times after clash with ValverdeToday, 15:41Zlatan Ibrahimovic harshly criticizes Ronald Koeman: Netherlands lost its identityZlatan Ibrahimovic harshly criticizes Ronald Koeman: Netherlands lost its identityToday, 15:39Abandoning Traditional Style Cost Koeman DearlyAbandoning Traditional Style Cost Koeman DearlyToday, 15:23Eldor Shomurodov shares heartfelt thoughts after the World CupEldor Shomurodov shares heartfelt thoughts after the World CupToday, 15:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar