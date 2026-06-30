Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has urged England captain Harry Kane to continue his career in his homeland rather than in Spain. Rooney believes the experienced striker should reject Barcelona's offer, move to Old Trafford, and help restore the club's former glory. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Recently, there have been increasing reports in the press that Harry Kane could leave Bayern Munich to join La Liga giants Barcelona. However, Rooney emphasizes that returning to the Premier League would be more significant for Kane, not only at the club level but also in terms of personal records.

Alan Shearer's record and a new challenge

According to Goal.com, Rooney discussed the situation regarding Kane on his BBC podcast. He stated that Harry Kane still has the opportunity to break the Premier League all-time scoring record held by Alan Shearer. Currently, Kane has 213 goals and needs only 47 more to break the record.

"If Harry Kane doesn't want to stay at Bayern, I would love to see him at Manchester United. Harry, if you're listening: you have the chance to break Alan Shearer's record... help bring Manchester United back to the top!" Rooney appealed to his former teammate.

Barcelona or Manchester: A Difficult Choice

In Rooney's view, Kane could go to Barcelona and become a Spanish champion, but it wouldn't be as valuable to him as winning the English title. "He won in the Bundesliga, let's say he goes to Barcelona and wins La Liga... but deep down, he wants to triumph in the Premier League. Imagine he comes to Manchester United and leads the team to the championship again," he added.

For reference, 32-year-old Harry Kane is recording incredible results with Munich's Bayern club. He managed to score 61 goals in the 2025-26 season. While the German club is trying to keep its star, a major battle is expected around him during the summer transfer window.

The current contract between Kane and Bayern is signed until June 2027. This gives the German club an advantage in transfer negotiations. Nevertheless, the interest from clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United raises new questions about the player's future. For football fans in Uzbekistan, such a transfer would also be interesting, as the return of a star of Kane's caliber to England would further increase the league's prestige.