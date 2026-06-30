Jude Bellingham wants to try himself as the new James Bond

Real Madrid and England national team star Jude Bellingham has revealed that he wants to try himself in an unexpected field after retiring from football. The 23-year-old midfielder, who is putting on a brilliant performance at the 2026 World Cup, disclosed his intention to play the role of the famous spy James Bond in the future. This was reported by Goal.com report says.

Currently playing for the England national team in the World Cup hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, Bellingham has become one of the true discoveries of the tournament. In addition to scoring in the match against Croatia, which ended 4-2, he was named "Man of the Match" in consecutive games against Ghana and Panama. The England national team has secured a place in the knockout stage and is preparing to face DR Congo in the round of 16.

Appearing on Fox's "World Cup After Hours" show, the footballer spoke about his interests outside of football, emphasizing that acting has always attracted him. In a conversation with famous host James Corden, Bellingham stated that he has watched all the "Bondiana" films and is a huge fan of the character.

Cinematic ambitions

"I'm often asked what I'll do after football. I've thought about it a lot and every time I come to one answer: I'd like to be in a movie. Specifically, playing the role of James Bond is my dream. I've watched all the parts featuring Sean Connery and Roger Moore. They haven't found a new Bond yet, have they?" the footballer joked.

During the show, Bellingham demonstrated his acting skills by skillfully performing the famous phrase "My name is Bond, James Bond." He also reenacted the famous courtroom scene from the movie "A Few Good Men" together with the host. His poise and freedom in front of the camera caught the attention of fans and experts.

However, according to Goal.com, casting specialists evaluate the footballer's prospects in this regard somewhat differently. According to Debbie McWilliams, the casting director for the James Bond films, Bellingham's global fame could be a hindrance. According to the specialist, the actor playing the spy must be mysterious, and people should know less about his private life.

Nevertheless, Jude Bellingham is currently focusing all his attention on victory at the World Cup and success with Real Madrid. The footballer's acting dreams remain as interesting plans that may be realized after his career ends.