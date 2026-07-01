Erling Haaland Leads Norway to World Cup 2026 Playoffs

·3·Sport
Erling Haaland Leads Norway to World Cup 2026 Playoffs

In the decisive World Cup 2026 group stage match held in Dallas, USA, the Norway national team secured a 2:1 victory over Ivory Coast. This result granted the Scandinavians a spot in the round of 16. Erling Haaland became the hero of the match, scoring the winning goal shortly before the final whistle to ensure his team's progression to the next stage. According to Goal.com, reports, .

Although the first half was dominated by the Africans, Norway managed to open the scoring. An attack initiated by Martin Odegaard was continued by Nusa on the left wing, who beat the defenders and accurately hit the far corner of the goal. Goal.com reports that after this goal, the Norwegians had several more good opportunities to extend their lead, but Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth failed to convert.

Amad Diallo and Ivory Coast's response

In the second half, Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, who came on as a substitute for Ivory Coast, sharply changed the tempo of the game. First, he cleared the ball off his own goal line, and shortly after, he combined brilliantly with Nicolas Pepe to restore balance. Diallo beat the defender inside the penalty area and scored from close range.

However, Norway and their main goalscorer Erling Haaland refused to give up. In the 86th minute, following a pass from Oscar Bobb, Patrick Berg sent the ball to the center, and the Manchester City striker scored the winning goal, albeit with a bit of luck. This goal is of historical significance for Norway, leading them to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

In the final seconds of the match, Amad Diallo could have equalized from a penalty, but Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland showed great skill to make the save. Consequently, Ivory Coast exits the tournament, while Norway continues its journey.

This victory is expected to mark the beginning of a new era for Norwegian football. Returning to the World Cup after a long absence, the team proved that led by stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, they are ready to be serious contenders in the playoffs.

World Cup 2026Erling HaalandNorwayFootballManchester City
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