Mexico defeat Ecuador to reach the Round of 16

·32·Sport
Mexico defeat Ecuador to reach the Round of 16

Mexico and Ecuador faced off in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. The hosts secured a convincing 2-0 victory thanks to two first-half goals, continuing their journey in the tournament.

Mexico virtually decided the outcome of the match within the first 31 minutes. Precise strikes from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez secured the team's place in the next round.

Quiñones opened the scoring

From the opening minutes, Mexico sought to take the initiative. The hosts controlled possession and applied high pressure on the Ecuador defense.

In the 22nd minute, the Mexicans converted their dominance into a goal. Julián Quiñones finished the attack with a precise shot to put his team ahead.

Even after this goal, Mexico did not retreat and continued to pressure the opponent's goal.

Jiménez consolidated the lead

In the 31st minute, Raúl Jiménez capitalized on another mistake in the Ecuador defense to make the score 2-0.

The experienced striker's goal allowed Mexico to maintain control of the game. Although Ecuador tried to change the situation before the end of the first half, they failed to create any serious threats.

Ecuador intensified their game after the break

At the start of the second half, the Ecuador coaching staff made several substitutions. Ángelo Presciado and Medina were brought on to increase the team's attacking activity.

Ecuador began to move the ball more, but the Mexico defense played reliably. The hosts did not allow the opponent to create comfortable opportunities and preserved their lead.

In the final minutes, the Ecuador players acted nervously. In the 90+5 minute, Piero Hincapié received a red card, leaving his team with one fewer player.

Who will be Mexico's next opponent?

Thus, Mexico has advanced to the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

The hosts will face the winner of the match between England and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the Round of 16.

In this match, Mexico showed themselves in a positive light not only in terms of the result but also in game management and efficiency in utilizing created opportunities.

World Cup 2026. Round of 32

Mexico 2-0 Ecuador

Goals: Julián Quiñones, 22; Raúl Jiménez, 31.

Mexico: Rangel, Sánchez, Vázquez, Montes, Gallardo, Lira, Romo, Mora, Quiñones, Alvarado, Jiménez.

Ecuador: Galíndez, Hincapié, Pacho, Ordóñez, Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo, Yeboah, Valencia, Plata.

Yellow cards: Alan Franco, Kendry Páez, Moises Caicedo.

Red card: Piero Hincapié, 90+5.

MexicoEcuadorJulian AlvarezRaul Jimenez
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