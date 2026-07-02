14 People Punished for Demanding $13,000 for a $600 Service

·29·Society
14 People Punished for Demanding $13,000 for a $600 Service

Fourteen individuals operating at the "Farhod" auto parts market in Tashkent have been found guilty of extortion. They were accused of intimidating customers, installing unauthorized spare parts in vehicles, and subsequently demanding exorbitant payments.

According to case documents, the defendants demanded sums significantly higher than the actual cost of the services. In one instance, $13,000 was demanded for a service valued at $600.

The court found all 14 individuals guilty of these crimes committed at the auto parts market in the Uchtepa district. They were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 3 to 6 years.

Some of the convicts, who have prior criminal records, will serve their sentences in strict-regime colonies, while others will be sent to general-regime colonies.

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