Liverpool Unveils Statue for Diogo Jota and His Brother at Anfield

Liverpool FC has installed a special memorial at Anfield to immortalize the memory of its former forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. The complex was opened to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragic road accident in Spain in which the footballer and his brother passed away. This step is seen as a symbol of the club's deep respect for its players and solidarity with the fans. According to Goal.com, reports .

The memorial, titled "Forever 20", is located in the 97th Avenue section of the stadium, near the main stand. This exact spot was where thousands of fans left bouquets, scarves, and condolence letters in the early days following the tragedy. Now, this place has become an official site of pilgrimage not only for mourning but to remember the brothers.

Symbolic Meaning of the Memorial

The statue was created by renowned sculptor Emma Rodgers and embodies several symbolic meanings. The central part of the monument evokes the famous "heart" gesture Diogo Jota used when celebrating goals. Additionally, when viewed from different angles, the numbers 20 and 30, worn by Diogo Jota and his brother, are visible.

According to the Liverpool press service, the stones for the statue's foundation were specially brought from the brothers' hometown of Gondomar, Portugal. Furthermore, some items left by fans during the days of the tragedy were preserved in wax and integrated into the statue's composition, signifying the organic bond between the fans and the team.

Number 20 Retired Permanently

As a mark of respect to the memory of Diogo Jota, the club management has completely retired the number 20 jersey for all squads (first team, women's team, and academies). From now on, no player in Liverpool's history will take the field under this number. This is a rare occurrence in the club's history, demonstrating how deeply the player was rooted in the hearts of the team and fans.

The club's official statement reads: "July 3rd is a day of heavy loss for us. Diogo was a man loved by all, who played for Liverpool with total devotion. He will always be our Portuguese boy." Team members, coaching staff, and family members of the players attended the event to pay their respects.

This tragedy was a huge blow to Liverpool and the entire football community. During his short but brilliant career, Diogo Jota scored many crucial goals for the Merseyside club. This memorial will now serve as a place for every fan visiting Anfield to remember the heroes who were part of the team.