France national team captain Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of achieving unprecedented success at the 2026 World Cup. The Real Madrid forward is a clear frontrunner not only for team trophies but also in the race for individual awards. Former French footballer Louis Saha spoke to Goal.com about Mbappe's current form and how he is providing a fitting response to his critics. This was reported by Goal.com news states.

According to Saha, Kylian Mbappe is the primary candidate to win the World Cup, the Golden Boot, and the Ballon d'Or this year. If he achieves these goals, winning his first Ballon d'Or at the end of the year is almost guaranteed. This result would further solidify his place among the greatest players in the history of world football.

Regarding his club career, Mbappe's first two seasons at Real Madrid did not go as smoothly as expected. Although the forward, who moved to the Spanish capital as a free agent in 2024, has recorded impressive personal statistics (86 goals in 103 games), he faced misfortune in terms of team trophies. During this period, his former team Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League twice in a row, while Barcelona dominated La Liga.

Criticism and New Motivation

Louis Saha called the criticism directed at Mbappe "strange." In his view, the player is silencing all doubts with his performances on the pitch. "Mbappe is currently playing in 'revenge mode,' and it suits him perfectly. He is not only scoring goals but has proven himself to be a true leader capable of inspiring young teammates like Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, and Bradley Barcola," says Saha.

Mbappe has already become the all-time leading scorer for the France national team (62 goals). In the 2026 World Cup, he has already scored 6 goals, equaling the record of the legendary Lionel Messi. Having won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the forward is once again leading the race for the top scorer award.

The France national team is close to repeating its 2018 success and overcoming the pain of the 2022 silver medals. Experts emphasize that Mbappe's physical condition and mental preparation will play a decisive role in the key matches. If the "Les Bleus" reach the final and win, Mbappe could complete his collection with all possible prestigious individual awards.

In conclusion, the hype and pressure surrounding Kylian Mbappe are only making him stronger. According to Louis Saha, the forward is burning with a desire to make history and is ready to showcase his best qualities in the remaining matches. For football fans in Uzbekistan, Mbappe's ascent is equally fascinating, as he begins a new era as the brightest star of modern football.