FIFA Explains Disallowed Goal in Portugal vs Croatia Match

A warning has been issued regarding the possibility of a dangerous natural disaster — mudflows — in several districts and cities of the Andijan region in the coming days. Specialists and relevant services have declared a mudflow risk for the period from July 4 to July 6.

Unexpected heavy rainfall during the summer season and water flowing from mountainous areas can create dangerous situations in the valley regions. For this reason, high-level precautionary measures are requested in the strategic and densely populated areas of the region.

At-Risk Areas and Safety Measures

According to official information, the mudflow risk is expected to cover the following areas:

Districts: Andijan, Asaka, Jalaquduq, Qo‘rgontepa, Paxtaobod, Izboskan, Khojaobod, and Marhamat;

Andijan, Asaka, Jalaquduq, Qo‘rgontepa, Paxtaobod, Izboskan, Khojaobod, and Marhamat; City: the city of Khanabad.

Residents of these areas, especially owners of households located along riverbanks and mountain slopes, are urged to strictly adhere to safety rules. Because the unexpected increase in mudflow waters could cause material damage or pose a risk to human health, local authorities and emergency services are operating in a constant monitoring mode.

Specialists recommend avoiding suspicious or dangerous locations during the declared risk days (July 4-6), monitoring official notifications, and remaining ready to take evacuation measures if necessary. Relevant organizations have intensified preventive work to protect infrastructure and manage water flow.