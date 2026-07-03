2026 World Cup: Accurate predictions for three matches — will the streak continue?

·90·Sport
2026 World Cup: Accurate predictions for three matches — will the streak continue?

In the six playoff matches held on July 1 and 2, we correctly predicted the teams advancing to the next round. Our forecasts for England, Belgium, the USA, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland were 100 percent accurate.

Now it is time for the final three matches of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. This time, we are placing our trust in Egypt, Argentina, and Colombia.

Australia vs. Egypt: A single goal could decide it all

This is the most difficult match of the day to predict.

Australia can pose a threat through physical play, high tempo, and set-piece situations. However, the team has faced issues related to injuries to some of its players. Egypt, meanwhile, remains undefeated in the tournament and stands out for its disciplined defense. Mohamed Salah's condition could significantly influence the match scenario.

Egypt's playoff experience and cautious style of play give them a slight advantage. We do not expect a high-scoring match.

Prediction: Australia — Egypt 0:1

Advances to the next round: Egypt

Confidence level: 57 percent

Argentina vs. Cape Verde: It won't be easy for the favorite

On paper, the clear favorite in this pairing is Argentina. However, Cape Verde has yet to suffer a defeat in the current World Cup and has shown itself to be a solid team in matches against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Scaloni has also specifically noted the opponent's disciplined defense and counter-attacking ability. Lionel Messi is expected to return to the starting lineup, but his playing time may be managed due to the hot weather and the possibility of extra time.

Cape Verde may put up resistance in the opening minutes. However, Argentina's individual skill and depth on the bench will ultimately be decisive.

Prediction: Argentina — Cape Verde 2:0

Advances to the next round: Argentina

Confidence level: 84 percent

Colombia vs. Ghana: South Americans have the edge

Colombia appears superior in terms of ball control and attacking potential. Because Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz previously worked with the Colombian national team, he knows many of the opponent's players and their playing characteristics well. This could help the Africans tactically.

Nevertheless, Colombia has more options in attack. Ghana will likely start the match with a defensive style, trying to keep the score level for as long as possible. For this reason, we are not expecting a high score, but rather a one-goal victory.

Prediction: Colombia — Ghana 1:0

Advances to the next round: Colombia

Confidence level: 68 percent

Final predictions

Match

Estimated Score

Advances

Australia — Egypt

0:1

Egypt

Argentina — Cape Verde

2:0

Argentina

Colombia — Ghana

1:0

Colombia

Thus, according to our forecast, the final three spots in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals will be taken by Egypt, Argentina, and Colombia.

The biggest gamble is the Australia vs. Egypt match. The most confident pick is an Argentina victory.

Warning: Despite the accuracy of these forecasts, we remind you that it is wrong to bet on risk-based games based on them.

World Cup 2026Football PredictionsArgentinaEgyptColombia
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