Egypt defeat Australia in penalty shootout

In the 1/16 final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Egypt national team defeated Australia in a penalty shootout to advance to the next stage.

The match, held at the stadium in Dallas, ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Egypt opened the scoring in the 13th minute through a goal by Imam Ashur.

Australia equalized in the 55th minute. The goal was recorded as an own goal by Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany.

Neither team could score again, and the winner was decided by a penalty shootout. The Egyptian players successfully converted all four of their penalties.

For Australia, Jackson Irvine and Awer Mabil converted their chances. The penalties taken by Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington did not result in goals.

Mahmoud Sobir, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Salah, and Hossam Abdulmajid scored for Egypt. The shootout ended 4-2 in favor of Egypt.

In the match statistics, Egypt dominated possession with 58% compared to 42%. Egypt completed 696 passes with 89% accuracy, while Australia had 518 passes with 83% accuracy.

Australia led in total shots 15-14, but Egypt had the advantage in shots on target 4-3. Corner kicks also favored Egypt 7-4.