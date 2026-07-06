Why does Kazakhstan not want to return to Asia?

·40·Sport
Why does Kazakhstan not want to return to Asia?

The qualification of the Uzbekistan national team for the World Cup has reignited an old debate in Kazakh football: should the country leave UEFA and return to the Asian Football Confederation?

Yerzhan Musabekov, head of the professional club competition directorate under the Kazakhstan Football Federation, responded sharply to these calls, listing the main advantages of remaining in Europe.

“We are also happy for Uzbekistan’s success”

After Uzbekistan became the first Central Asian nation to secure a World Cup spot, opinions regarding Kazakhstan's potential return to Asia have increased.

However, Musabekov emphasized that it is not appropriate to compare these two issues.

“Everyone is happy that Uzbekistan is playing in the World Cup, and we are happy too. But for the first time in 30 years, they are playing official matches against top-tier national teams like Portugal and Colombia,” he said.

What does Kazakhstan gain in Europe?

According to Musabekov, because Kazakhstan is part of UEFA, it has the opportunity to compete against strong European national teams and clubs every year.

This applies not only to the national team, but also to:

  • youth teams;

  • the women's national team;

  • and professional clubs.

“We are taking the field against teams of that caliber every year. Furthermore, we also receive funding for these matches,” Musabekov said.

In his view, high competition, financial opportunities, and a strong football environment are the main reasons for Kazakhstan to remain in Europe.

When did Kazakhstan join UEFA?

Kazakhstan voluntarily left the Asian Football Confederation in 2001.

On April 25, 2002, at the UEFA Congress in Stockholm, Sweden, the country was admitted to the Union of European Football Associations, becoming its 52nd member.

Several factors prompted the decision:

  • the high level of competition in Europe;

  • revenue from television broadcasts and tournaments;

  • modern football infrastructure;

  • the opportunity to play regularly against strong clubs and national teams.

Geography also played an important role

The geographical factor was also taken into account when Kazakhstan was admitted to UEFA.

Approximately 14 percent of the country's territory is located west of the Ural River, i.e., on the European continent.

Kazakhstan's football leadership held long negotiations with UEFA and FIFA representatives. Afterward, European delegates approved the country's application.

World Cup or strong competition?

There are views that returning to Asia could increase Kazakhstan's chances of qualifying for the World Cup. However, for the federation representative, the issue is not limited to just a World Cup ticket.

Staying in Europe means strong opponents, major tournaments, high revenue, and serious competition every year.

Uzbekistan's historic result has intensified debates in the neighboring country, but Kazakh football officials are not currently considering turning back from the European path.

KazakhstanUEFAFootballWorld CupAFC
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