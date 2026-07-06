Sandro Tonali joins Tottenham for a record fee

Tottenham Hotspur has announced the most expensive transfer in its history. Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali has moved from Newcastle United to the "Spurs". The total value of the deal, including bonuses, could reach £100 million (approximately $133 million). This is reported by Goal.com reports.

This transfer was the primary target for Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi during the summer transfer window. The manager played a key role in convincing his compatriot to move to North London. Initially, Newcastle United rejected an £80 million bid, but the parties eventually reached an agreement for £92.5 million upfront plus £7.5 million in bonuses.

A secret conversation with the coach and a "magical" decision

Explaining his choice, Sandro Tonali noted that a long conversation with Roberto De Zerbi settled everything. Interestingly, both the Italian manager and the player are connected by Brescia — Tonali took his first steps in professional football at that club, while for De Zerbi, Brescia is his hometown.

"I am very happy to be here. People talked about 4-5 clubs, but for me, there was only one. I spoke with the coach for nearly two hours about the club, the fans, and our future football. It was like a magical moment because, after that conversation, I immediately realized I had to sign with Tottenham," Tonali said in an interview cited by ixbt.com.

A difficult period in Newcastle and an unforgettable victory

Tonali leaves Newcastle United as a true hero. He helped the team win the Carabao Cup in 2025, ending the club's 70-year trophy drought. His time in the North of England was not easy — the player served a 10-month suspension due to betting-related violations.

Nevertheless, the fans and manager Eddie Howe always supported him. In his farewell letter, the player expressed gratitude to Newcastle and personally to Eddie Howe. According to him, the manager showed faith in him even during the toughest times and helped him develop.

Roberto De Zerbi believes that Tonali's arrival will completely transform the team's midfield. The coach highly values the player's talent and emphasized that his playing style will please Tottenham fans. The Italian star is expected to become one of the London club's main leaders in the new season.