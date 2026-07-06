Blatter criticizes FIFA: "Football is not a political arena"

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has reacted sharply to the suspension of the ban handed to US national team striker Folarin Balogun.

In his view, disciplinary decisions in football should be based solely on rules and the conclusions of independent bodies, not on political calls or external pressure.

Balogun is eligible to play against Belgium

Folarin Balogun received a red card in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In that match, which the USA won 2-0, the striker was sent off for stamping on the ankle of Tarik Muharemovic.

Nevertheless, FIFA suspended the one-match ban handed to Balogun with a one-year probationary period. As a result, he retained the right to play against Belgium in the Round of 16.

Trump reportedly called Infantino

It is reported that US President Donald Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the decision regarding Balogun.

It is precisely this information that has sparked major controversy in the football community regarding the postponement of the suspension.

“Red cards are not overturned by political calls”

Sepp Blatter openly criticized the FIFA decision on his social media page.

“Red cards are not overturned by political calls. They are overturned based on rules, evidence, and the decisions of independent bodies,” he wrote.

The former FIFA head emphasized that the interference of politicians in the activities of football organizations is a dangerous situation.

“FIFA, where are you heading?”

According to Blatter, the intervention of the US President and the suspension of the ban on the eve of a decisive match raise questions about the organization's independence.

“If the US President interferes in the affairs of the FIFA President and a player's suspension is suddenly lifted before a playoff match, a natural question arises: ‘FIFA, where are you heading?’” Blatter said.

He concluded his statement by emphasizing that football should not become a tool for political influence.

“Football must never become a field for political games.”

Balogun's eligibility to play against Belgium has now sparked a major debate not just about sport, but about the independence of FIFA's decisions.