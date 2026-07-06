Cambridge scientists find a simple way to extend the life of electric vehicle batteries

·49·Technology
Cambridge scientists find a simple way to extend the life of electric vehicle batteries

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have made an unexpected and revolutionary discovery in the field of electric vehicles. According to a study published in the journal Nature Energy, it is not necessary to change the chemical composition of batteries to significantly extend their service life — simply maintaining a certain pressure is enough. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is known that traditional lithium-ion cells physically expand and contract during charging and discharging. Scientists call this process the "breathing" of the battery. Over time, such periodic deformations lead to the degradation of the internal structure of the cells and a decrease in battery capacity.

Balance between pressure and efficiency

The research team conducted experiments by applying different pressures to battery cells using a special pneumatic device. The results showed that the service life of batteries operating under a constant pressure of approximately 12.5 bar (181 psi) doubled compared to normal conditions. This discovery opens up a new direction in battery improvement.

However, scientists emphasize that there is an "optimal zone" for pressure. If the pressure is insufficient, the formation of cracks in the cathode accelerates. Conversely, if the pressure is too high, lithium layers can accumulate on the anode, posing a safety threat and reducing battery efficiency. In other words, it is not just about increasing the pressure, but about maintaining it at a precise level.

From a physical point of view, properly selected pressure stabilizes the internal structure of the battery and reduces the destructive effects caused by its expansion and contraction. As the battery ages and its shape changes, engineers will need to create an adaptive (dynamic) pressure system over time.

Future prospects

For now, this research has been conducted in a laboratory setting, and it is impossible to immediately apply it to mass-produced electric vehicles. In the next stage, scientists will need to develop engineering solutions that allow for pressure management for entire battery packs.

Nevertheless, this work has already been patented through Cambridge Enterprise. This discovery proves that optimizing mechanical processes can be more effective than complex chemical formulas in advancing battery technology. If this method is implemented, electric vehicle owners will be able to travel twice as far without replacing the battery.

Electric VehicleBatteryTechnologyCambridgeInnovation
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