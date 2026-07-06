What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?

In the updated Global Passport Index for 2026, Uzbekistan ranked 123rd.

The compilers of the ranking evaluated countries based on three main criteria. Uzbekistan is ranked 129th in passport mobility, 89th in investment attractiveness, and 119th in the quality of life index.

Among Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan showed the best result, taking 107th place. Uzbekistan, with its 123rd place, is second in the region.

Kyrgyzstan is in 127th place, Tajikistan in 140th, and Turkmenistan in 144th.

Of the three criteria, Uzbekistan recorded its best result in investment attractiveness. In this indicator, the country ranked higher than a number of other states in the region.