Real Madrid management surprised by players' performance

Real Madrid's management is closely monitoring the high performance of their players for their respective national teams at the 2026 World Cup.

It is reported that the Madrid hierarchy is puzzled by how effectively their players are performing at the tournament, despite failing to display the same level of play over the last two club seasons.

Different results for club and country

According to journalist José Félix Díaz, as reported by Madrid Zone, questions have arisen within the Real Madrid board regarding the players' performances.

What surprises club representatives most is that the Madrid players are performing at a high level for their national teams, contributing with goals and assists.

However, the consistent results expected from them in the Real Madrid squad have not been fully evident over the last two seasons.

Two seasons without trophies

Real Madrid failed to win any major titles during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

The team:

Did not win La Liga;

Did not secure the Copa del Rey;

Remained trophy-less in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Naturally, such results have not satisfied the management and fans of the 'Royal Club', which always competes for the highest honors.

Real Madrid players lead at the World Cup

Currently, Madrid players are the most productive representatives of any club at the 2026 World Cup.

Throughout the tournament, they have recorded a total of 26 goal contributions This figure includes goals scored and assists provided by the players.

The result shows that while individual talent is sufficient within the Real Madrid squad, there have been issues in fully utilizing that potential at the club level.

Changes may be coming to the club

The results at the World Cup may force the Real Madrid management to reconsider the team's tactics, the way players are utilized, and the overall environment at the club.

Because if players are thriving for their national teams but not performing at the expected level for the club, it is possible that the problem lies beyond just the players themselves.

Now the main question is: can the Real Madrid management translate the players' World Cup form to the club for the new season?