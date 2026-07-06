Real Madrid management surprised by players' performance

·55·Sport
Real Madrid management surprised by players' performance

Real Madrid's management is closely monitoring the high performance of their players for their respective national teams at the 2026 World Cup.

It is reported that the Madrid hierarchy is puzzled by how effectively their players are performing at the tournament, despite failing to display the same level of play over the last two club seasons.

Different results for club and country

According to journalist José Félix Díaz, as reported by Madrid Zone, questions have arisen within the Real Madrid board regarding the players' performances.

What surprises club representatives most is that the Madrid players are performing at a high level for their national teams, contributing with goals and assists.

However, the consistent results expected from them in the Real Madrid squad have not been fully evident over the last two seasons.

Two seasons without trophies

Real Madrid failed to win any major titles during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

The team:

  • Did not win La Liga;

  • Did not secure the Copa del Rey;

  • Remained trophy-less in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Naturally, such results have not satisfied the management and fans of the 'Royal Club', which always competes for the highest honors.

Real Madrid players lead at the World Cup

Currently, Madrid players are the most productive representatives of any club at the 2026 World Cup.

Throughout the tournament, they have recorded a total of 26 goal contributions This figure includes goals scored and assists provided by the players.

The result shows that while individual talent is sufficient within the Real Madrid squad, there have been issues in fully utilizing that potential at the club level.

Changes may be coming to the club

The results at the World Cup may force the Real Madrid management to reconsider the team's tactics, the way players are utilized, and the overall environment at the club.

Because if players are thriving for their national teams but not performing at the expected level for the club, it is possible that the problem lies beyond just the players themselves.

Now the main question is: can the Real Madrid management translate the players' World Cup form to the club for the new season?

Real MadridLa LigaWorld CupFootballTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Erling Haaland: "This is the greatest match in Norwegian history"Erling Haaland: "This is the greatest match in Norwegian history"Today, 17:28Tonali becomes the most expensive player in Tottenham historyTonali becomes the most expensive player in Tottenham historyToday, 17:25Pedri on Lionel Messi: His performance at the 2026 World Cup is incrediblePedri on Lionel Messi: His performance at the 2026 World Cup is incredibleToday, 17:15Alphonso Davies shares his feelings after the disappointment at the 2026 World CupAlphonso Davies shares his feelings after the disappointment at the 2026 World CupToday, 16:36Sandro Tonali joins Tottenham for a record feeSandro Tonali joins Tottenham for a record feeToday, 16:19Vinicius Junior clarifies penalty controversy in Brazil national teamVinicius Junior clarifies penalty controversy in Brazil national teamToday, 15:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan